Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New recreational facilities coming to Madison County

Right now, there is no set date on when construction will start.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Two brand new recreational facilities are coming to Madison County, and they will be home to more than just basketball.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says the two new facilities will replace the current rec centers in New Hope and Gurley. The county commission has allocated $1 million for each of the rec centers.

Both facilities will have higher ceilings, allowing for both basketball and volleyball to be played. Hill says the designs are already in place, and he hopes they will be up and running by October.

Right now, there is no set date on when construction will start.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events