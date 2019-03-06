New recreational facilities coming to Madison County

Two brand new recreational facilities are coming to Madison County, and they will be home to more than just basketball.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says the two new facilities will replace the current rec centers in New Hope and Gurley. The county commission has allocated $1 million for each of the rec centers.

Both facilities will have higher ceilings, allowing for both basketball and volleyball to be played. Hill says the designs are already in place, and he hopes they will be up and running by October.

Right now, there is no set date on when construction will start.