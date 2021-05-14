Clear

New program to help Huntsville police officers respond during mental health crisis calls

A step is being made toward improving the mental health response of Huntsville police officers with a new program.

Posted: May 14, 2021 6:44 PM
Updated: May 14, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

A step is being made toward improving the mental health response of Huntsville police officers with a new program, the Co-Response Program.

Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed the new program that would be a collaboration between the Huntsville Police Department, WellStone Behavioral Health and the City of Huntsville to help respond more effectively to mental health crisis situations.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said at the city council meeting Thursday night that the best solution to handling mental health crisis situations is through effective community-based collaborations, like their collaboration with WellStone Behavioral Health.

"Police respond right now to over 1,000 suicide calls every year. Additionally, the majority of our time on these calls is dealing with individuals suffering from either mental illness or a variety of mental health crisis situations," said Police Chief Mark McMurray.

Chief McMurray said that police are often the first responders to these situations, but not every officer is Crisis Intervention Team certified.

"CIT is a police-based response program," said Lt. Jon Ware, Huntsville Police Department.

Only around 15% of Huntsville police officers have become certified, though.

"Since 2019, we've been able to certify 75 Huntsville police officers and that sounds really good, but there are 500 of us," said Lt. Ware.

At the meeting, Huntsville citizens raised concerns about how police officers respond to mental health crisis situations.

"Actually, quite frankly, any officer who goes in there with mere hours of training, once they recognize it's a bad situation, should step back until a true professional arrives on the scene. Somebody with a master's degree and massive amounts of experience" said one person.

The Co-Response Program with Wellstone will help with that though by pairing a police officer with a trained mental health professional.

Recently WellStone opened a temporary 10-bed facility on their campus to hold someone for 23 hours during a crisis situation.

