Grant to address racial inequalities in Huntsville

A local nonprofit has launched a program to provide grants to non-profits working to address racial inequalities in the community.

"The current events in our country have definitely told us that now is the time that we need to do something substantive and we need to take action," said Melissa Thompson, CEO and president of Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Thompson said with racial tensions at a high and protests happening locally, a lot of donors were looking for ways to help the Huntsville community.

"This is clearly a community need, and we had a lot of donors who wanted to come together and do something, and so it was a perfect spot for us to do what we do best," she said

Thompson said donors from all walks of life have already committed more than $125,000 to the grant

"This is not an issue that needs to be divisive. This is an issue where we need to come together and really start working together to solve these issues," she said.

Thompson said the good thing about this grant is it's here to stay. She said these issues aren't going to be solved through one grant cycle so they want to keep offering it for years to come.

"We are going to be part of these solutions for the long haul including this particular issue, and so this fund has both components. it's got a permanent aspect as well as a we need action now aspect," Thompson said.

Non-profits will be able to start applying for the grant on July 6th. Donors have until June 30th to donate money for this initial grant. How much and how many non-profits will get funds for the grant depends on how much money they can get.