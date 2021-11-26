Clear

New preliminary hearing for arson suspect

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert

Madison County judge set Dec. 8 for hearing for Nicholas Hubbert

A Harvest man accused of setting fire at multiple businesses in Madison County has a new date to go before a judge.

Court records show Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert is now set for a preliminary hearing on December 8th after a hearing set in November was delayed at the last minute.

Hubbert, 24, is accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span in different areas of Madison County in September. He is charged with eight counts of Attempted Arson and two counts of first degree Arson.

Hubbert remains in the Madison County Detention Center without bond after a judge ruled he posed a threat to the public if released.

