New preliminary hearing date set for Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother

A preliminary hearing for a Decatur man charged with fatally stabbing his grandmother has now been delayed for a sixth time.
Online court records show a Morgan County judge ordered a continuance in Aaron Brown's case.
The preliminary hearing was initially set in June and has been continued at least once each month since.
The 19-year-old's preliminary hearing on the murder charge is now reset for Nov. 2.
Brown is accused of killing his 66-year-old grandmother, Deborah Patterson, in June.
A mental competency examination is pending in Brown's murder case.