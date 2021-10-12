New preliminary hearing date set for Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother

A preliminary hearing for a Decatur man charged with fatally stabbing his grandmother has now been delayed for a sixth time.

Online court records show a Morgan County judge ordered a continuance in Aaron Brown's case.

The preliminary hearing was initially set in June and has been continued at least once each month since.

The 19-year-old's preliminary hearing on the murder charge is now reset for Nov. 2.

Brown is accused of killing his 66-year-old grandmother, Deborah Patterson, in June.

A mental competency examination is pending in Brown's murder case.