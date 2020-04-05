Clear
New plan for feeding students in Madison County Schools

Madison County Schools has a new plan for feeding students for the remainder of the school year.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Madison County Schools will no longer be distributing food from any of its schools. 

Instead, it has partnered with multiple organizations who will be providing meals for students. The district said this new plan is to protect the safety of the general public, and helps ensures the safety of employees. 

Below is a list based off the school the students attend. 

Buckhorn Family
Bobby Odom Food Pantry (256) 829 - 8862
NMUMC Food Pantry: Monday - Friday, 8 am - 4 pm, once a week food boxes
The Locust Grove Food Pantry: Monday and Wednesday, once a week food boxes
The Abundant Life Food Pantry: 1st Sunday, monthly food box
Union Grove Baptist Church: Tuesday and Thursday, one food box

Hazel Green Family
The Harbour: Providing Family Meal Kits on Tuesdays at 172 Commissioner Drive, Meridianville--located behind the car wash

Madison County High School Family
Graces of Gurley (256) 361 - 9281
The Central Community Food Bank (256) 479 - 2668

New Hope Family
The CARE Center (256) 723 - 2273 (Please leave a message. They will call you back.)

Sparkman Family
House of Harvest: Food distribution on Saturday mornings, Drive-thru at Harvest Elementary School
The HEALS Clinic: Still open for medical appointments and telemedicine visits (256) 693 - 1006
The Rock Family Worship Center (256) 325 - 2201

MCSS Family
Call Madison County 2-1-1
Manna House (256) 503 - 4848

Please contact Dr. Rachel Ballard at rballard@mcssk12.org if you are aware of additional churches and community organizations that are offering support to the community.

Also, please contact Mr. Keith Trawick, (ktrawick@mcssk12.org) or Mrs. Pamela Carter (panderson@mcssk12.org) if you or a family in our system might be in need of additional support.

