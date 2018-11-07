New parking garage coming to Downtown Huntsville

More parking is coming to downtown Huntsville after the city approved a new parking garage. The Greene Street parking deck will sit at the corner of Greene, Holmes and Lincoln streets. A city-owned parking lot sits there now.

The parking deck is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as $10 million. The 16,000 square foot garage will feature 490 parking spaces plus offer retail space on the ground level. The city administrator said a lot of work has gone into ensuring the parking garage will fit in that area.

"It's been designed to really fit with the context of the buildings around it, so it won't just be an ugly parking deck but actually have some aesthetic features to it so that it looks, well, it looks good with the surrounding buildings," said John Hamilton.

As Huntsville continues to grow, parking is a concern for many, and especially for businesses in the area. Sip sits right across the street from the future site of the parking deck. The bar manager said they're looking forward to more parking for customers.

"I'm really excited about it, because the more people we can have park downtown, the more we can play downtown," said Patrick Briscoe.

Hamilton said the project will take about 12 months to complete. People who currently park in the lot will be relocated to a nearby lot while construction is being done. Hamilton also said there will be some road work that'll have to be done too, which could impact nearby businesses. Briscoe said he's not too worried about that though.

"The construction will..That will put a damper on things for a minute, but that's just part of growth."

The city expects construction to begin in the first two months of 2019. Bidding for the project is expected to take place in the coming weeks.