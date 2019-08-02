New $3 million park to open near downtown Boaz

A new $3 million park opens next week near downtown Boaz. WAAY 31 got a sneak peek a week early.

The park is located near the corner of E. Mann Avenue and Brown Street.

"We're really excited about this new park and what it will mean for the community not only during this term but for future generations as well," said Mayor David Dyar.

Dyar has been working on this park for more than a year and said he hopes it will be a place where the community can come together.

"It's amazing to me to see where we were and where we are today. It's amazing," said Dyar.

The land was originally a cotton mill, which is where the park gets its name, Old Mill Park. Dick Campbell lives just across the street and has watched the building process from his front porch since it started last October.

"I think it's going to be a great place for people to come," Campbell said.

When people do come for the grand opening next Friday, they'll see a pirate-themed splashpad in honor of Boaz City Schools' mascot. They'll see an amphitheater, multiple pavilions, bathrooms and a sidewalk designed to be softer for walkers.

The mayor says the city is already planning events to be held on the park's 7 acres.

"It'll generate some economic development in this area. It'll motivate individuals to invest in the downtown area," said Dyar.

To pay for the park and the new rec center that's on the way, the city issued bonds. The ribbon cutting for the park starts next Friday at 10 a.m.