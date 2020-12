More changes for UNA Basketball,

Following the announcement of the FGCU women’s basketball team being quarantined on Thursday, the University of North Alabama has altered its weekend schedule and will now host Kennesaw State Jan. 2-3 to open ASUN Conference play.

Tip-off time for Saturday’s contest is set for 4 p.m. The two teams will play again Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are at Flowers Hall.