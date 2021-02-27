New offices for the Huntsville City Schools system could be moving to north Huntsville

A new redevlopment project could bring new school system offices, a hotel, and retail stores to north Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle says education is extremely important to the city of Huntsville.

That's because a good education system will attract people to move here.

"If we're trying to attract someone to Huntsville, try to bring someone here the school system is something they look at very first. They say what is your school system like. If you got a good school system makes the move much easier. It makes them want to come and be part of our community," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Mayor Battle says putting the new school system's administrative offices in a heavily traveled area, like North Memorial Parkway, will remind people that education is very important to the city.

"That's what we want to do. That spot on North Parkway will do exactly that," said Battle.

Battle says the city will work in partnership with the school system to come to a conclusion on the plans especially because building needs to start sooner rather than later.

"It''s probably going to be a 24-month build. It'll take just a little while to get the architecture done so, we're probably looking 24 to 36 months out," said Battle.

Mayor Battle says it's important to make these big decisions now to solidify the future of the city of Huntsville.

"What we do the next five years will solidify the next 15 to 20 years. So, if we do the right things like this we'll end up with a city that will continue to grow, continue to prosper, continue to be a success for the next 20, 25 years," said Battle.

Mayor Battle says the city has agreed to commit up to $3.5 million toward the purchase of the land for the mixed-use redevelopment project.