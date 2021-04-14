New scholarship created in honor of Huntsville Hospital ICU nurse manager

Huntsville Hospital announced a new nursing scholarship in honor of former ICU nurse manager Daisy Swinton.

"She lived a life of service and giving," her daughter, Dawna Swinton, said.

April 14 would have marked Daisy's 83rd birthday. She passed away last August from COVID-19 in the same ICU she helped run.

"The work that she did as a nurse in the ICU, if you think about it, it planted the seeds and set the stage for our response to COVID," Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones said.

Swinton knew she wanted to be a nurse at the age of nine.

"Being the second of 11 children, she had to take care of her brothers and sisters," her daughter explained.

In 1956, she accepted a scholarship to attend Alabama A&M. She went on to earn her nurses certification from Calhoun Community College, all while raising five children.

"She was available to her family both emotionally and physically," Dawna said.

Swinton started at Huntsville Hospital as a housekeeper. Over the course of 40 years, she worked her way up to become the hospital's first African American ICU nurse manager.

"She is a trailblazer and has set the stage for all of us today," Savage-Jones said.

Her daughter says she is proud of her mother's legacy, and hopes the Daisy Swinton Memorial Scholarship will help future generations of nurses.

"My mother's career was in nursing, but her passion was in loving. To provide this scholarship in her memory allows that legacy to live on through the lives of nurses in this generation and generations to come," Dawna said.

Applications for the Daisy Swinton Memorial Scholarship open Thursday, Apr. 15. It is available to any Huntsville Hospital employee, as well as high school or college students who have been accepted into a nursing school program. You can apply here. The application window closes July 1.

The first recipient will be announced on Aug. 6. Only one person will be selected to receive the scholarship this year.

The family hopes to expand the scholarship to more people in the future. You can make a donation to the scholarship fund here.