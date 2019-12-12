Flu reports on the rise across North Alabama

Alabama’s flu season is off to its fastest start in a decade.

Almost every part of the state is seeing a significant number of cases. We talked with parents in Marshall County where the early start to flu season is putting them on alert.

There are 8 different respiratory viruses spreading across the state. Doctors warn if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, to do it now.

"Please take extra precautions with the upcoming holidays," said Guntersville parent Julia Lane.

That's the notice some Guntersville elementary school parents got this week from their children's teacher warning them about the flu

Lane said at least 5 kids in her daughter's class have already had the flu, including her 7-year-old.

Her family isn't alone. The Alabama Department of Health says 1 in 20 people in the state are coming down with the flu.

Jordan Sheffield told me he hasn't gotten the flu this year but has in the past.

"Headaches...Body pains in your back," described Sheffield.

Lane told me the number of respiratory viruses circulating worries her.

"I don't want nothing to happen to my kid," said Lane.

Last flu season, Guntersville city and Marshall county schools closed for a couple of days because of the flu.