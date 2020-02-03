Monday, Huntsville city officials announced that the construction for the new North Huntsville Library and Berachah Park is still on schedule.
This $10.8 million project is set to be completed this fall.
The library and park are being built at the Sparkman Drive site of the outdated Bessie K. Russell Library Branch, which first opened in 1975.
The new library will have expanded meeting spaces, a cafe, private study rooms, a computer workforce development lab, and a children’s story time room.
District 1 representative and Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith said the new library is important to him.
"Because I used to be in that library. I used to get my A-R points and my grandmother would pinch me if I wasn’t reading at the right time. I can tell you how many personal pan pizzas from getting those points back in the day," said Keith.
The new city park will feature walking trails, pickle ball courts, multi-purpose fields, pavilion and children's play area.
Related Content
- New north Huntsville library and park's construction on schedule
- New South Huntsville Library construction set to begin in January
- Huntsville KFC scheduled for makeover
- North Huntsville Industrial Park development filling up
- South Huntsville library groundbreaking set for January
- Huntsville Library offers free flu shots
- Demolition for the South Huntsville Library completed
- South Memorial Parkway construction is well ahead of schedule
- Construction to expand the Von Braun Center is on schedule
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule