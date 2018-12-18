New mystery shopper scam hits Madison Co.

A new warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office about a mystery shopping scam. It starts with the scammer sending you a check for $2,900. The letter from the scam claims it's from the United States Postal Service but it comes in an envelope from UPS. The Sheriff's Office said this is one glaring sign this is nothing more than a scam.

"The United States Postal Service you would anticipate they'd use their own services to deliver anything they want you to take part in," said Lt. Donny Shaw.

The newest scam, just one in several over the last few months, asks people to cash a check included in the package then buy three $800 money orders at three separate post office locations. But the $2,900 check included in the package? It isn't real.

"Whenever you deposit it it's going to come back that it's a worthless check. So you're going to be out the 3 $800 that you used to purchase and you're also going to be out the rest of the money if you have already spent it," said Shaw.

The Sheriff's Office was alerted to the scam when a man got the package in the mail. He didn't cash the check. Instead, he took it straight to police. One woman said that was the right call.

"If it's too good to be true it's definitely not true," said Merry Mims.

If you get one in the mail, police say you should immediately shred it or cut it up. If you do fall victim to the scam you should contact your local law enforcement.