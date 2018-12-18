Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Morgan Co. Sheriff agrees to plead guilty to failing to file tax return for 2015 Full Story

New mystery shopper scam hits Madison Co.

The letter from the scam claims it's from the United States Postal Service but it comes in an envelope from UPS.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A new warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office about a mystery shopping scam. It starts with the scammer sending you a check for $2,900. The letter from the scam claims it's from the United States Postal Service but it comes in an envelope from UPS. The Sheriff's Office said this is one glaring sign this is nothing more than a scam.

"The United States Postal Service you would anticipate they'd use their own services to deliver anything they want you to take part in," said Lt. Donny Shaw.

The newest scam, just one in several over the last few months, asks people to cash a check included in the package then buy three $800 money orders at three separate post office locations. But the $2,900 check included in the package? It isn't real.

"Whenever you deposit it it's going to come back that it's a worthless check. So you're going to be out the 3 $800 that you used to purchase and you're also going to be out the rest of the money if you have already spent it," said Shaw.

The Sheriff's Office was alerted to the scam when a man got the package in the mail. He didn't cash the check. Instead, he took it straight to police. One woman said that was the right call.

"If it's too good to be true it's definitely not true," said Merry Mims.

If you get one in the mail, police say you should immediately shred it or cut it up. If you do fall victim to the scam you should contact your local law enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events