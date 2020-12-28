New multimillion dollar manufacturing facility to create 75 jobs in Lincoln County

A new manufacturing facility is coming to Fayetteville.

Direct Coil, which specializes in industrial heating and cooling, plans to invest $14.4 million and create 75 jobs in Lincoln County, Tennessee, over the next 5 years.

This will be the company's first facility outside of its headquarters in Canada. It will renovate an existing facility at 1810 Wilson Parkway.

“We are pleased to welcome Direct Coil to Tennessee. Their new operations in Lincoln County will create 75 quality jobs and support economic activity growth in rural Tennessee,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

You can read the full announcement here.