New multi-use building coming to Northside Square in downtown Huntsville

Northside Square in downtown Huntsville is getting a makeover.

A lot of work is being done at the corner of Washington and Randolph. Soon, it'll be a multi-use space for businesses and retail.

Credit: Crunkleton Real Estate Group Credit: Crunkleton Real Estate Group

It will be called "The Corner Office." We found out what you can expect when it's all done.

Right at the corner of Northside Square, you can see they already started boarding up the Jimmy John's building.

Employees at Big Oh's Restaurant right next door told WAAY 31 they're excited to see something new, but the construction is making it a little hard for business.

"I'm a little bit frustrated, because right now, we're right in between, in the middle, of these two. It's a place where we're doing our noodles, and they're fixing up and all that stuff," said Yeon Arnold.

Yeon Arnold is the manager for Big Oh's, and she said she loves what's going on next door, but it's always a different battle each day.

Some days, construction crews block off a part of the sidewalk, making it hard for customers to come in. Others have complained about all the loud noise from what used to be a quiet, little shop.

"I'm learning to be patient, because I know when it's all done, it'll be awesome," said Arnold.

Crunkleton Real Estate has started construction on the building next door and you can see they've already replaced some of the windows.

The corner space will have a retail space on the first floor and office space on the second and third floors. They're also looking into adding a balcony.

Arnold said she painted a sign to remind people she's still here, rain or shine, and she said she can't wait to see the new faces once construction is all done.

"It's really exciting and I'm excited. Downtown is getting bigger and growing," she said.

A spokesperson for Crunkleton said construction should be finished by the end of this year. Jimmy John's will stay at that location and is open during construction.

Crunkleton is leasing the rest of the space, but they have not released what businesses will occupy it yet.