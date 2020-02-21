New motions filed in criminal case against Limestone County sheriff

New motions have been filed in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Blakely was indicted in August of 2018 on a 13-count indictment that accuses the sheriff of taking money from his campaign account and from Limestone County funds.

Prosecutors allege Blakely gambled at casinos while on sheriff's office trips. Those casinos have been subpoenaed.

"The State must follow the evidence, and Blakely made gambling a part of the State’s case," prosecutors say.

There is a motion that also asks the defense to not use evidence of family health.

The state says “any arguments or evidence about any illness or health issues of the Defendant or his family are irrelevant because such evidence does not 'make the existence of any fact that is of consequence to the determination of the action more probable or less probable.’”

Blakely has a hearing set for 10 a.m. on Monday. His trial is scheduled to start on March 9, 2020.

