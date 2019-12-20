Clear

New motions filed in case against man accused of killing a Huntsville police officer

LaJeromney Brown's lawyers filed a motion requesting for Brown to return to the scene of the crime.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

We're learning new information about the case of a man who shot and killed a Huntsville police officer.

LaJeromney Brown is currently behind bars at the Madison County jail for shooting and killing STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.
We've learned his lawyers have filed a motion requesting Brown to return to the crime scene. They argue the case is too complicated for brown to properly explain to them what happened.

According to court documents, Brown's lawyers say they need him to walk them through the crime scene so they can collect their own evidence of the scene. And they want it done in a way where an officer can't hear them.

They argue that if Brown isn't given the opportunity to do this it would be a denial of due process of law.
They've given the state seven days to respond. But the state only took one day to respond -- filing a motion to reject Brown's lawyer's motion -- saying the state rejected a similar motion in the past.

We also learned the Madison County District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Brown's vehicle which is currently in the possession of the  Huntsville Police Department for safekeeping. They're asking for the vehicle to become their property and to be used for law enforcement needs.

