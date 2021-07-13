New motion asks judge to start over jury selection process in Limestone Co. Sheriff criminal trial

A new motion was filed in the criminal case of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

It asks the judge to open the jury selection process to the public. Monday morning, the judge bailiff again said the jury selection process was closed to the media and the public in order to "keep confidentiality of jurors."

The motion says "such reasons are insufficient to close a criminal trial proceeding."

It goes on to say the judge failed to hold any prior hearing or notice to inform the public the jury selection process would be closed to everyone.

The goal of the motion is to stop the proceedings from taking place behind closed doors. It asks the judge "to begin the process over so that much of the voir dire process as possible is conducted in open court." It also offers the alternative of providing the public and media with a transcript of the proceedings that were held in secret.