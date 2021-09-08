New motion asks judge to revoke dismissal of Madison County Confederate statue case

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wants a Madison County Judge to reverse his decision - dismissing a lawsuit surrounding the removal of a confederate memorial statue at the Madison County Courthouse in October of 2020.

The lawsuit was over after a the $25,000 fine was paid for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The judge dismissed the case last week.

At that point the lawsuit was over. Until now.



The state says the $25,000 fine paid anonymously isn't legal because the state doesn't know who paid the money. Attorney General Marshall wants to make sure Madison County paid the fine and not a private donor.

Once that's the case, the lawsuit can remain dismissed. Until then, the state considers this to be an active "controversy."

There's a hearing scheduled on this here at the Madison County Courthouse Friday at 1:30.

