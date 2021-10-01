New month, same weather: warm and humid with increasing rain chances

Happy October! The calendar might say it's a new month but the weather pattern is staying stagnant. Warm and muggy conditions stick around to wrap up the work week as highs climb back into the mid 80s. It's not impossible to see a stray shower this afternoon but most stay dry. Should be great weather for Big Game Friday Night, even if it is a bit warm for early October standards. Kickoff temperatures are in the mid 70s then down to near 70 for the 4th quarter.

Higher rain chances are still expected by the end of the weekend. Isolated showers and even one or two thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, increased moisture and an approaching cold front will bring widespread rain with some embedded thunderstorms. Coverage increases throughout the day and some brief heavy downpours can't be ruled out. Showers continue into Sunday night and Monday as the front passes through. While this cold front will drop our temperatures into the 70s next week, it won't completely put an end to our rain chances. Scattered showers will continue well into next week. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are expected in the next seven days. We're not worried about flooding but it might be a good idea to have backup indoor plans for Sunday.