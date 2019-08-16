Marriage process changing in Alabama

The state is doing away with marriage licenses at the end of the month. Frank Barger, the Madison County Probate Judge, explained the new process will make it easier to become legally married.

"You will no longer have to come to our office to apply for a [marriage] license. There will be a form available online," he said.

The new process goes into law August 29th. Couples will only have to come to his office to turn in the filled out form within 30 days of it being signed and notarized.

The other major change in the process is that couples will no longer be required to have a ceremony.

Barger shared his office only has one marriage clerk, but the new process will allow five staff members to file marriage certificate forms which he expects will reduce wait times for couples.

"On Fridays especially with our current process. Especially the Friday before a long weekend, a 3 day weekend, we might issue 40 or 50 marriage license, so it can be a very busy day for our marriage clerk," Barger said.

Barger shared with us the filing fee for the new form is $89 which is same price previously charged for a marriage license. The Madison County Probate Judge Office will also start accepting passport applications September 3rd.