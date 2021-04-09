New-look Chargers finish the season with win over Trojans

In a year of sports unlike any other, sometimes schedules are weird. A perfect example could be seen on Friday as the UAH Chargers volleyball team wrapped up their season over a week after winning the GSC Spring Championship Series.

The Chargers went with a different look on the volleyball court in their final match, with the departing seniors, Kennedy Sellers and Abby Brooks, taking a step back.

That didn't seem to slow UAH at all. The Chargers were off and running with their new lineup -- Molly Presnell had a huge night with a game-high 18 kills.

UAH kept the pressure on -- leading in every statistical category at the end of the match thanks to strong efforts from Sabrina Duncan, Paris Morris and Shayla Libby.

A four-set win ends the season. The Chargers finished 7-2.