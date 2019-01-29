New list ranks the vehicles with the best resale value

A new study from Kelly Blue Book identified the ten vehicles with the greatest resale value after 36 and 60 months. The entire list was made up of trucks and SUVs. The vehicle with the highest resale value after both those periods of time is the Toyota Tacoma pickup which KBB found retained nearly 70% of value after three years. The second vehicle on the list is the Jeep Wrangler with 66.5% of retained value. The entire list was a mix of both foreign and domestic makers. Only one luxury vehicle made the top 10 list - the Porsche Macan SUV. It was found to retain 65% the original purchase price after three years.