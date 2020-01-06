New lawsuit aims to seize nearly $160,000 from Muscle Shoals optometrist charged with trafficking marijuana

A Muscle Shoals optometrist accused of trafficking marijuana is facing a new lawsuit from the State of Alabama and Colbert County.

The lawsuit was filed against property of Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg, 45, on January 2, 2020. Greenberg is charged with one count of Trafficking in Marijuana and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances (cocaine and diazepam).

Items found in Dr. Stuart Greenberg's home during a search:* In the garage, a large black plastic bag containing 10 large bags of marijuana.

In the garage, a large Yeti cooler containing 12 large bags of marijuana.

Three large bags of dirt.

In a safe room, Agents located: Three large bags of marijuana Five mason jars of marijuana One Tupperware-type container half full of maraijuana Six grams of cocaine Several diazepam pills A money counter with bands to wrap money Several items used to load vape cartridges with marijuana oil A 9mm Ruger handgun 3 Bitcoin

Numerous articles of paperwork connecting Greenberg, Dearman and Balentine to the Tennessee operation

$888.00 cash was found and seized Agents stated that "The marijuana sezied weighed in excess of 14 pounds." *Items listed according to an Agenst Statement filed submitted by the Colbert county Drug Task Force

Greenberg turned himself into the Colbert County Jail on Friday, December 20, and was released on a $60,000 bond. A condition of his bond is that he had to surrender "any passport until further orders of the court."

This new lawsuit came about two weeks after investigators with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee executed search warrants on his Muscle Shoals home as well as a building in Wayne County that where investigators said they found more than 500 marijuana plants growing.

Court documents accuse Greenberg of being “the operator and/or primary beneficiary of an illegal operation/enterprise conducted at or near 3630 Chisholm Road, Wayne County, Tennessee.”

Records show that both that building and Greenberg’s home at 102 Saint Andrews Drive, Muscle Shoals, were registered to the office of SMG Medical Investments Inc.

The lawsuit describes two Bank Independent accounts linked to Greenberg and SMG, one in the amount of $2,166.70 and the other in the amount of $157,092.93, both of which Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. argued should be turned over.

Graham stated several reasons in his legal complaint for why the money should be forfeited, including the following:

It “was used and/or possessed in violation of the law of this state concerning a controlled substance, specifically: marijuana”

It “was used, intended for use, to transport, or in some manner to facilitate the transportation, sale, receipt, possession or concealment of a controlled substance or materials...used or intended to be used in manufacturing, cultivating...or exporting any controlled substance”

It “is records, and/or research products and materials, including formulas, microfilm, tapes and data, which are used or intended to be used in violation of the laws of this State concerning controlled substances”

So far, an attorney hasn’t been named to represent Greenberg in this lawsuit, but a bench trial was requested.

New court documents concerning the charges brought by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office also add more detail to the Alabama side of the two-state investigation.

An Agents Statement filed by the Colbert County Drug Task Force, states that while surveilling the building in Wayne County, Tennessee, where they said the grow operation took place, they “learned that only three people accessed the property.”

That trio was identified as Greenberg, the owner and sole proprietor, as well as Franklin County resident Mark Steven Dearman and Sheffield resident Alisa Lynn Balentine.

As of the publishing of this article, it does not appear that either Dearman or Balentine have been charged in Colbert County. Balentine was charged in Wayne County, Tennessee, on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture of Marijuana Concentrate Using Inherently Hazardous Substances and two charges of Schedule I-VII Drug Violations. Greenberg was given the same charges when he turned himself into authorities in Wayne County, according to Sheriff Shane Fisher.

Agent Troy Seal, who signed the Agents Statement, stated they observed that Greenberg brought in packages frequently and, after pulling a mail history on Greenberg’s Muscle Shoals address, learned that he received 313 packages over a 12-month period.

They stated that “Greenberg would arrive at the suspected grow location within one to two days after receiving these packages and take similar packages inside the building.”

“Dearman and Balentine also frequented the property and took items into the building and removed items from the building,” the documents states.

Seal states that “one company he ordered from sold marijuana distillation equipment that is used to extract marijuana oil from the plants.”

Agents also observed “Greenberg and Balentine...unloading dirt from a trailer and taking it inside the building.”

After obtaining a search warrant on his Muscle Shoals home, investigators located more than 14 pounds of marijuana as well as $888 in cash, a 9mm Ruger handgun and 3 Bitcoin. The last three were the subjects of another civil asset forfeiture suit brought late last month.

A court date has not yet been set for Greenberg’s charges in Colbert County.