New judge appointed in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal trial

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has a new judge in his criminal trial.

The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired appellate Judge Pam Baschab of Colbert County to preside over the theft and ethics case.

She replaces Judge Pride Tompkins, who recused himself over personal coronavirus concerns.

Baschab now will set a trial date for Blakely as the case has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The long-time Limestone County sheriff remains on the job despite facing charges.

He pleaded not guilty in 2019.