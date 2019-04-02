New jobs could mean economic boom for Decatur

Around 3,000 people will soon be coming to North Alabama, thanks to the Mazda-Toyota plant. The City of Decatur is expecting an economic boom because of this.

Decatur city officials tell WAAY 31 construction workers will be on site between now and late summer, and they’re hoping the workers will move to Decatur.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who live in Decatur about what this means for the city and local businesses.

“I’ve got friends in big cities who are like, ‘Where’s Decatur, Alabama?’” So I think it’s exciting to say, ‘Well, we’ve got all these new things," Carson Chapman said. "It’s thriving, it’s growing, it’s getting bigger.”

Carson Chapman was born and raised in Decatur, and she says she’s happy to see her hometown growing.

So she was thrilled when she heard that up to 3,000 construction workers could potentially move to Decatur while working on the Mazda-Toyota plant.

“They’ve been trying to get downtown to thrive for years and I think that’s going to be a positive impact on that," Chapman said. "Getting more people into the area for local businesses especially.”

And she’s not the only one who thinks so.

“More jobs equals more income. More income equals more businesses, like restaurants seeing more people coming," Paul Holland.

“Just in downtown alone, from 2017 to 2018, we saw a $1.2 million increase in sales in the restaurant sector," said Mayor of Decatur, Tab Bowling.

Mayor Bowling thinks the entire city will see that kind of increase because of the new jobs.

“It will end up impacting our automotive sales, repairs, insurance, food, clothing," Bowling said.

This is something Decatur residents are excited to hear.

“It can only be a positive," Holland said. "I don’t see any downsides to it.”

“I think it’s an awesome thing all-around," Chapman added.