New interim leader announced for Athens High School

New information on leadership changes within Athens City Schools.

Willie Moore will assume administrative duties as the Interim Executive Principal of Athens High School, effective today.

Dr. Rick Carter, who was the principal at Athens High, has accepted a new position in the school system as the Executive Director of Planning for Athens City Schools.

In a statement today the district said, "We are grateful to Dr. Carter for his dedication and enthusiasm for students and teachers, and we look forward to his expertise as he presents opportunities for student and capital planning as we prepare for the anticipated growth within our school system."

The district says Moore brings more than 26 years of administrative and classroom experience to his new role as Interim Executive Principal. He joined Athens City Schools as Assistant Principal at AHS in 2018 and became the Associate Principal of Grades 11-12 in 2019.

District officials say the search for a new principal is underway.

The process is expected to take several weeks, and school officials plan to have the position filled by the holiday season.