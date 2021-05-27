Investigator: Lauderdale County machete attack suspect also shot his mom, cut his dad

All the victims from the machete attack in Lauderdale County on Wednesday may be released from the hospital by Friday.

WAAY 31 spoke with investigators about the man accused of attacking his brother and children.

Kyle Seeley Kyle Seeley

Investigators are working to find out why Kyle Seeley wanted to attack six of his family members Wednesday morning.

The lead investigator on the case, Lt. Mark Horton, told WAAY 31 the people in Lauderdale County can rest a little easier now that Seeley is behind bars.

“Lauderdale County is definitely a safer place with him in custody right now, I can tell you that," said Horton.

Seeley is being held without bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

He's facing six counts of attempted murder.

Seeley attacked his brother and three children with a machete Wednesday morning. His mom is recovering from a gunshot wound to her right arm and his dad is recovering from a cut to his head.

“Through the course of the investigation and everything (Wednesday), it was determined that he did intend to try to kill all six of those individuals (Wednesday)," said Horton.

As of Thursday evening, Seeley's brother and two children are recovering from surgery, and the other child who was attacked was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators are still processing evidence. Seeley may face additional charges.

“I believe we had a deputy that was minutes out, and then with the city of Florence responding as well, we had numerous, numerous law enforcement officers there, right on top of it, and if that wouldn’t have happened, we wouldn’t have the survivors that we do today.

“Obviously it was a horrible situation. They’re dealing with it the best they can. Luckily, we still have everybody. Everybody is alive and we’re just going to do the best we can from here," said Horton.

Seeley is due in court on Friday.