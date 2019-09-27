New houses to be built behind old J.O. Johnson High School in Huntsville

The Huntsville City Council approved plans to build at least 45 new homes in north Huntsville, just behind where the former J.O. Johnson High School sits. It's an area the mayor's office says hasn't had a residential development in 10 years.

The city's redevelopment project for the property is already underway. Phase One is a $5.2 million complex with a gym, volleyball courts and rock walls. Now, the city is moving forward with Phase Two.

"The way the tradition type of stuff was going on, I wanted to do that. But they kind of messed that up for me to have my kids go to Johnson, I guess I have to send them to Jemison," Jeremiah Key, a J.O. Johnson graduate, said.

Key was upset when he heard Johnson high school was closing in 2016.

The City of Huntsville has a redevelopment plan for the property. Phase Two includes 45 to 61 new single family homes being built on 15 acres of land. The homes will be just behind the new Johnson Legacy Complex, a recreational facility that started being built in March. Phase Two also includes expanding Cecil Fain Drive.

"Last night, Johnson high will have residential for one of the first times in north Huntsville in the past 10 years," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Mayor Battle says the future of north Huntsville is bright with companies like Facebook bringing in a multimillion-dollar data center to the area.

Key has his doubts though when it comes to this development project.

"We make this step, how long before we get another step though?" Key said.

The deadline for having these houses up is tight. The plans say at least five houses must be for sale by September 2020.