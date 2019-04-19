Clear

New hotel in Downtown Huntsville celebrates grand opening

The AC is across from Big Spring Park and is part of the City Center development.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 11:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Downtown Huntsville is celebrating a new boutique hotel. Mayor Tommy Battle stopped by the AC Marriott Hotel Friday morning to help them celebrate their ribbon cutting.

The hotel opened in March, but they cut the ribbon Friday. It is across from Big Spring Park and is part of the City Center development. Mayor Battle said the goal is to have 1,000 hotel rooms near the Von Braun Center. Employees say they're already seeing a lot of foot traffic.

"It's a great addition to the landscape of the park across the street. Right next to the VBC, so we see people walking from the VBC afterward to have a drink. So it's been great," said Nadia Niakossary, the project coordinator for RCP companies. 

This is Alabama's first AC Marriott.

