New hope for those suffering with Alzheimer's Disease

There's new hope for people dealing with Alzheimer's Disease. Government health officials approved the first drug that may help slow the progression of the disease.

Aduhelm is the first new Alzheimer's treatment to get any kind of approval from the government in 20 years.

“There is just a glimmer of hope that it does stop those particles in your brain, and those plaques and everything that causes it," said Amber Stuart. "I really hope it’s going to work you know, there’s always just hope out there. Every day they’re doing research.”

The Executive Director for Alabama's chapter of Alzheimer's Association, Jessica Miller, knows first hand the hardships this disease has on a family. So, she said this advancement in medicine affecting the underlying disease process is encouraging.

“Hope for future treatments, hope that this drug may work for certain people. Hope you share memories and experiences with your loved ones for longer," said Miller.

Like Miller, Stuart's lost a loved one to Alzheimer's Disease.

In July it'll be six years since her mom died from the disease. Stuart hopes this new drug will prevent anyone from having to witness the progression this disease has on a person.

“The very last part of it, just not being able to walk, and then the very last is not being able to swallow, you know, and then having to tell your kids what’s really going on, and then, just being gone," Stuart said emotionally about her mom's progression with the disease. "You think you’re prepared, and then really you’re not. Ever. Ever.”

Stuart told WAAY 31 that even though it's too late for her mom to receive the treatment, she's excited for everyone that will be able to receive it.

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. So, the Alzheimer's Association said the approval couldn't have happened at a better time.