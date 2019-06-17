A new historical marker showcases the African-American district in Downtown Huntsville.
It's at the corner of Church and Holmes, and celebrates the Church Street community. In much of the 20th century, African-Americans lived and opened businesses along this stretch.
The African-American Chamber of Commerce hopes the marker will spark interest in the once thriving district.
"We should do more to highlight what was happening in this district, because our history was a part of Alabama's history and while we may not like parts of our history because of certain things that happened, maybe they're ugly, they still happened in our history," said Jerry Mitchell, President of North Alabama African-American Chamber of Commerce.
The marker is sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society and the Bicentennial Committee.
Related Content
- New historical marker showcases African-American district in Downtown Huntsville
- 3 historical markers stolen in Limestone County
- UNA Commons Building named after first African American student
- Police called on African American man making store return
- Close call for Huntsville's historic Helion Lodge
- Historic Huntsville bowling alley closing up shop
- Historic home transported from Guntersville to Huntsville
- First cycle track opens in downtown Huntsville
- 3 new restaurants coming to downtown Huntsville
- Expect detours in downtown Huntsville March 27