New historical marker showcases African-American district in Downtown Huntsville

A new historical marker showcases the African-American district in Downtown Huntsville.

It's at the corner of Church and Holmes, and celebrates the Church Street community. In much of the 20th century, African-Americans lived and opened businesses along this stretch.

The African-American Chamber of Commerce hopes the marker will spark interest in the once thriving district.

"We should do more to highlight what was happening in this district, because our history was a part of Alabama's history and while we may not like parts of our history because of certain things that happened, maybe they're ugly, they still happened in our history," said Jerry Mitchell, President of North Alabama African-American Chamber of Commerce.

The marker is sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society and the Bicentennial Committee.