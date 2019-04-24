New, high-tech libraries to feature 3D printing, more computers to public

Two new, high-tech libraries coming to Huntsville will feature more computers, work spaces, and even 3-D printing machines available to the public.

The Bessie K Russell Library will move into the current Berachah Academy building in North Huntsville. The Bailey Cove Library will be built where the old Grissom High School once stood on Bailey Cove Road.

The Bessie K Russell Library has been located in North Huntsville since the 1970s, yet, it hasn't been able to keep up with the times.

"It's our space issue that is our main thing," Bessie K Russell Library Manager Adrienne Bone said. "There are a lot of services that we aren't able to provide, because we are so small."

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber is working to fix that. The new facilities will feature more computers and laptops available to the public, handcrafting workshops, 3-D printers, banner making and sewing.

Chamber officials tell WAAY 31 the new Bessie K Russell Library is fully funded, costing $4.5 million, but the Bailey Cove Library has not reached its fundraising goal of $11 million. An entire new building needs to be constructed, making that cost more expensive.

To help fund the new library locations, click here.