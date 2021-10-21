New high-tech company opens in Huntsville

A high tech company is calling Huntsville home.

QuantumAI, a division of Davidson Technologies Inc., opened in Madison County today.

The company is a defense industry spin-off building a new class of network to address high stakes artificial intelligence domains across commercial and federal markets.

C.E.O. Lisa Hammitt comes to the Rocket City from San Francisco. She said this city has the right people to work for her company.

"Huntsville has talented developers, but we could say that about a number of U.S. cities or really abroad too, but it has something that's an 'x-factor'," Hammitt said. "It has a long standing history of tackling the thorniest problems with a great deal of bravery."

The company is building data centers in Huntsville, Colorado Springs and the United Kingdom.