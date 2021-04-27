New hearing denied for man from Arab charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A man from Arab charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will remain free on bond after a federal judge rejected prosecutors’ efforts for a new detention hearing.

The government wanted a new hearing for Joshua James over what it called new evidence of him assaulting police officers as he entered the Capitol.

But a judge has denied that request, saying this evidence was available to prosecutors at the time of James’ initial detention hearing.

James remains on home confinement in Arab pending his trial date, which has not been set.