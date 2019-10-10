New gas tax leads to major road improvement in Limestone County

Improvements are on the way to a major intersection in Limestone County thanks to the state's new gas tax.

It will pay for changes at the intersection of Mooresville Road and Highway 72.

Drivers say the intersection sees a lot of traffic during rush hour and there can be long delays. The project will focus on adding left turn lanes to reduce congestion.

Chelsea Ghrigsby works near the intersection and says traffic can back up quickly during rush hour.

"There is a whole lot of traffic that comes through here and a lot of people try to avoid going down 565 Interstate, so they'll come down [Highway] 72," she said.

The Limestone County Commission plans on fixing that problem with $1.4 million they are getting from a new program created as a result of the gas tax increase.

An engineer working on the project says because of the growth in the area, the state saw this project as a necessity.

"Cities and counties were able to apply for projects and they saw needs and so this was one of those projects we felt like there was a need," Marc Massey, an engineer in Limestone County, said.

The county will add proper turn lanes for all directions of traffic. They will also be adding new traffic signals.

"If they put a turning lane on Mooresville Road, it could really improve the traffic flow and it's gonna help so much with keeping the wrecks down," Ghrigsby said.

The engineer WAAY 31 spoke with says traffic will only get worse if they don't fix the problem now before the new Mazda-Toyota plant is built down the road.

"Because of the amount of growth in Limestone County has had, this intersection has become pretty congested during traffic hours," Massey said.

The county does not know when construction will start, but it should be sometime in the next year.