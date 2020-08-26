New fund set up to support Madison county non-profits working to supervise virtual learning students

You can donate to a new fund established to support those local non-profits who are providing supervised learning for students in Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber estimates there are one thousand kids needing supervision while learning remotely for the first 9 weeks of classes. At $200 per week, that's 1.8 million dollars worth of childcare funding needed. $50,000 is already in the fund after a donation from Toyota Alabama, Raytheon Technologies and the Junior League of Huntsville.

The deadline to donate for the first round of grants is September 25th. Grant applications for local non-profits will be open soon. To donate, click here.