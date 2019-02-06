New fire station coming to Priceville, officials say

The City of Priceville is getting a new fire station.

Economic Development Chairman and member of Priceville's Fire Committee, Joe Lubisco, tells WAAY 31 the station will be located next to Priceville High School on North Bethel Road.

WAAY 31 learned how the new station will not only increase safety, but save taxpayers some money as well.

“We need it here," said Grady Houser. "The school is here, we’ve got all of these houses over here, and some apartment houses down here on the road."

Houser has lived on the same farm his entire life, and he says he likes to hear that first responders will soon be closer to his home than ever before.

“I’m for anything that will better the community," he said.

And that’s exactly why city officials say they want to put a fire station next to Priceville High School.

Right now, the city has two volunteer fire stations, so this would be the third.

They tell WAAY 31 the school district has agreed to lease half an acre of land beside the school and will only charge a dollar a year for 99 years.

City leaders couldn't give us a total price tag, but they tell us the money is in the budget.

“It’s so much better because, for one, the response time, and two, all of the children’s safety," said Taylor Keeton who works nearby.

With the new station, officials say residents and businesses could see a decrease in their insurance rates, which is something Grady Houser likes to hear.

“Any time you can save money, thats great!”

City officials also tell us they’ve been in touch with the Morgan County school district about potentially partnering with Priceville High School and offering students firefighter training.

Houser says some of his friends are firefighters and they could definitely use the extra hands.

“They stay busy all the time," he said.

Overall, Houser thinks, with the way Priceville is growing, a new fire station is a no-brainer.

“We’ve got subdivisions sprouting up everywhere," he said. "And these businesses are going to want fire protection.”

It’s unclear when the construction of the new station will begin, but fire officials say it needs to be up and running before 2020.