New Hazel Green fire station expected to yield faster response times

A fourth fire station is now being built in Hazel Green by Moores Mill Intermediate School off Walker Lane.

Crews broke ground on the facility on Friday, and WAAY 31 learned what the new fire station means for Hazel Green's future.

"I was a school teacher, and I can't get over how the enrollment has gone up so much. We got a Walmart. We are uptown," said Susan Patterson, who lives in Hazel Green.

She, along with her neighbors, understand the county is trying to keep up with growth in the area.

"It's totally different than when I first remember my first thoughts of this area," said Terry Martin, who grew up in the area.

The fire department's chief said it can take them up to 10 minutes to respond to calls in the Walker Lane area. The response time is two to four minutes slower than the time for people who live near the department's three other stations.

Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones said a more than $200,000 grant will make the station a reality, something local and state representatives have said was needed.

"My husband had a very passion for this fire department to try to lower the rates of insurance for all the people around here, and he had been working on it for quite awhile," Patterson said.

Her husband represented Hazel Green in the legislature for 7 years. He died in 2017, before this station was made possible. Now, it will be dedicated to him.

It's unknown how much insurance rates will go down for homeowners, but Martin, whose family owned the farm land where the new station will stand, says it's bittersweet to let it go, but necessary.

"I think a fire station is as beneficial as good usage as you can find," Martin said.

Commissioner Jones said if the growth in the area continues, then the county might need to transition to full-time departments in the future.

"There's no plans right now. We just can't afford it, but at some point, it probably will happen," Jones said.

The new station is expected to open this fall. The department said it currently has 34 volunteers, but it is looking to recruit more in the coming months.