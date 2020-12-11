New evidence found in case against Tuscumbia man accused of 1987 homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A lawyer says a letter kept in a safe deposit box apparently is part of the evidence against an Alabama man who is charged with killing a 19-year-old woman in Illinois in 1987.

Christopher DeRango made the disclosure this week.

Jesse Smith has pleaded not guilty in the death of Tammy Tracey of Rockford, who disappeared after going to a park to wax her car.

Smith of Tuscumbia, Alabama, was arrested in Georgia on Nov. 19. He’s a former Illinois resident.

Tracey’s remains were found in the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand, Illinois, in 1988. Tracey had been stabbed and shot.