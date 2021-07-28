New elementary school opening to help deal with growth at Madison City Schools

Madison City School is seeing a student population boom! For the first time ever, they're expecting more than 12,000 students this school year. That's why they built a new elementary school to help with the growth.

Teachers got their first look inside the new Midtown Elementary School Wednesday morning.

"I am over the moon excited!" 2nd grade teacher Heather Sweeney said.

She says the new school will definitely help with all the recent growth she's seen.

"Definitely a start to making more room for everyone," Sweeney said.

Sweeney and the school's principal both come from West Madison Elementary School. It had around 550 students total. At Midtown, they expect to have around 800 students.

"We are growing quite a bit," Midtown Principal Samantha Demester said.

The district had to rezone the area because of the growth. That means students from different elementary schools are expected to come together for the first time. It's a challenge Principal Demester says they're prepared for.

"No matter what school they were a part of. We're all Wildcats now, and we are all Midtown now," she said.

The principal hopes to create a culture of inclusivity at Midtown.

"Make sure we include every student and make them part of our Wildcat family, and have a purpose when they come to school and have a sense of belonging when they get out of their car," Demester said.

Sweeney says she's looking forward to helping create that family.

"Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!" Sweeney exclaimed.

Parents and kids will get their first chance to go inside the Middleton Elementary on Monday, August 2 for an Open House.

The district is also in the process of building a new middle school, but it's not expected to open up until next year.