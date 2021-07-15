Clear

New electric car charging station in Scottsboro

The general manager said he's seen people use it every day!

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 5:57 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 5:58 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

There is the new electric car charging station in Jackson County. 

It's next to the Scottsboro Electric Power Board building. That's on East Willow Street in Scottsboro. Two people can charge their cars there at one time. The general manager said he's seen people use it every day!

"We're only two blocks off of the square, and so being that close to the downtown square, we're see a lot of people that come shop at the square and plug their vehicle in while they're shopping," said Phillip Chaney, Scottsboro Electric Power Board general manager.

The charging station is level two. That means it can fully charge a car in about four to six hours.

