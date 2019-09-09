New director of Alabama parole board says it will take weeks to resume hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The new director of Alabama's state parole board says it will take weeks to resume parole hearings.

Director Charlie Graddick said in a news release Monday that the board must get in compliance with a new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. The office said the law requires that victims get a 30-day notice prior to hearings.

Graddick said they will resume hearings "as soon as we're sure legal requirements have been met." The agency on Friday cancelled more than 100 parole hearings that were supposed to take place this week.

The new parole board director, who took office Sept. 1, blamed his predecessor for not preparing for the notification requirement.

Lawmakers this year approved changes in parole board procedure and made the director a gubernatorial appointee.

Below is a statement from the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles:

Investigations are underway to uncover how and why the breakdowns occurred. With other allegations pending against the dismissed prior administration, all is proceeding cautiously and meticulously.

Judge Graddick said that last month he asked former director Eddie Cook what had been done to bring the agency into compliance with the new law which has been in effect almost four months. Cook replied, “Nothing has been done.”