New details on officer involved shooting in Gurley

On Monday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office outlined the steps law enforcement took when responding to a suspicious person call that ended with shots fired.

Christopher Matthews, 32, is charged with attempting to murder two police officers. Now, he's placed behind bars at the Madison County jail.

The Gurley officer responding to the call on Thursday night was aware of Matthews previous warrants and called the Madison County Sheriff's Office for backup.

The sheriff said the officer and deputy first met Matthews in the front yard of a home near Wood and Gate Street.

Matthews ran behind a shed and came out on the other side firing 12 gunshots towards officers. The Gurley police officer, firing back with 10 rounds of gunfire. The officer struck Matthews in the back and leg.

Immediately, the two officers put Matthews in handcuffs and rendered first aid.

Matthews didn't have life-threatening injuries and was treated at Huntsville Hospital. On Saturday, June 19, he was released from the hospital and booked in the Madison County jail.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said he's proud of law enforcement's quick response to gunfire and is relieved no one is seriously injured.

"I’m glad officers took the necessary force to make sure they went home to their families," said Turner.

This is still an ongoing investigation.