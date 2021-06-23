Brother of Hartselle murder victim says their father found son in his last moments on lawn

Court documents provide new details in the tragic Father's Day shooting in Hartselle that led to one father walking out his front door and finding his son shot in his yard.

Murder suspect Kellie Hurley is free on bond after her arrest for her boyfriend’s shooting death.

According to the affidavit, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday on Lane Road in Hartselle.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers saw Demetres Orr propped up against a car in the driveway. After examining Orr, they found he was shot in each leg, once in his stomach, and once in his left shoulder.

The officer then spoke to the home owner, Walter Hurley, who said he woke up to the sound of gunshots before walking outside to find Kellie Hurley and Orr arguing.

He went back inside to put clothes on, and when he returned Kellie was gone and Orr laid wounded on the ground.

Although it does not state their relationship in the affidavit, Demetres Orr's brother, Walter Orr, says Walter Hurley is their father. He walked out early that Father's Day to find his son dying on his lawn, and had to call 911 for his own son.

Kellie Hurley surrendered to the Sheriff's Office the next day, and is now out of jail after posting her $150,000 bond.

Orr's brother says it's not fair that she gets to walk out of jail while his family is preparing funeral arrangements for the man she shot.

He says he hopes justice will be served for his brother.

He also shared that his father lost his wife in April, so having to bury his son while still grieving over his wife is especially painful.