New details in Beaumont Place murder

A woman says one suspect in a capital murder case ran from the scene without even firing a shot.
Tavias Drake was in Madison County court Thursday.
He's charged in the murder of Rashaud Greenwood at Beaumont Place Apartments in June.
A female witness said it was all over a drug deal.
She says Darius Johnson, who is also charged with capital murder, got in a shootout with the victim.
She says Drake took off after that and never fired a gun.
Police say Drake admitted the shooting happened during a robbery attempt.
