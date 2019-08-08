Clear

New details in Beaumont Place murder

The witness says Tavias Drake, who is being charged with murder, never fired a shot.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

A woman says one suspect in a capital murder case ran from the scene without even firing a shot.

Tavias Drake was in Madison County court Thursday.

He's charged in the murder of Rashaud Greenwood at Beaumont Place Apartments in June.

A female witness said it was all over a drug deal.

She says Darius Johnson, who is also charged with capital murder, got in a shootout with the victim.

She says Drake took off after that and never fired a gun.

Police say Drake admitted the shooting happened during a robbery attempt.

