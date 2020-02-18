New detachment of Marine Corps League to be named after Shoals Marine

The Marine Corps League is forming a new chapter in the Shoals.

Retired Marine Sgt. Tommy Oswalt told WAAY31 the Marine Corps League helps Marines after they get out of the service. Oswalt said they help them find jobs, and navigate their new civilian life and benefits. Oswalt told WAAY31 the new chapter will be named after Shoals native Cpl. Matthew Conley, who died in the line of duty 14 years ago.

"Meeting his family, I just knew. I'm getting emotional but just knowing if he is anything like his family it's going to be an honor to have this detachment named after him," said Oswalt.

If you want to join the group and help Marines as they transition into civilian life they meet at the American Legion building in downtown Florence the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.