New dates set for Huntsville Championship

After COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 Huntsville Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour has a new date for 2021.

The professional golf tournament at The Ledges will take place April 26- May 2.

“We are thrilled to have a new date back on the calendar for the Huntsville Championship,”

remarked Tournament Director Penn Garvich. “We look forward to welcoming the Korn Ferry

Tour to Huntsville and for our community to finally experience the tournament.”

With the new Huntsville Championship, Huntsville is one of only 28 international cities to offer

the Korn Ferry Tour and this level of play. In 2013, the Korn Ferry Tour became The Path to the

PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Tour and the season

culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Notable PGA TOUR players who got their start on the

Korn Ferry Tour include major champions Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Zach

Johnson.

Tickets and volunteer information will be released this fall.