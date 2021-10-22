New court date set for accused killer of Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback

A preliminary hearing for the man charged with murdering a Sheffield Police Department sergeant and another man has been rescheduled.

The court appearance for Brian Lansing Martin now is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 3.

The move comes at the request of Rebecca Green Thomason, the Russellville attorney who this week was appointed to represent Martin.

Martin faces 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback. (Read more here)

This comes after the first two lawyers appointed last week to represent Martin asked to be removed.

Martin original preliminary hearing date was Oct. 25.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.